Worldwide:
The Ageing Workforce (Podcast)
04 January 2024
Ius Laboris
The gradual ageing of the global population is a known
phenomenon, but how this might impact the workplace is harder to
say. We conducted a survey to find out how ageing workforces are
changing employment across the world. James Davies, partner in our
UK law firm, comes on the podcast to explain.
Discover our 'Ageing Workforce' report and series
here.
