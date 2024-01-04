self

The gradual ageing of the global population is a known phenomenon, but how this might impact the workplace is harder to say. We conducted a survey to find out how ageing workforces are changing employment across the world. James Davies, partner in our UK law firm, comes on the podcast to explain.

Discover our 'Ageing Workforce' report and series ⁠⁠⁠⁠here. ⁠⁠

