Employment Espresso Pods: Looking Ahead: Part 2 – Potential Employment Law Proposals From The Labour Party (Podcast)
27 December 2023
In the second part of our look ahead to potential employment law
proposals should the Labour Party secure a win at the next General
Election, Partner Tim Leaver, together with Consultant Peter Frost
and Senior Associate Sian McKinley, continue to explore the key
employment-related proposals put forward by the Labour Party in its
Green Paper last year and the recent party conference, with a focus
in this episode on potential changes for individuals.
