In the second part of our look ahead to potential employment law proposals should the Labour Party secure a win at the next General Election, Partner Tim Leaver, together with Consultant Peter Frost and Senior Associate Sian McKinley, continue to explore the key employment-related proposals put forward by the Labour Party in its Green Paper last year and the recent party conference, with a focus in this episode on potential changes for individuals.

Employment Espresso Pods: Labour's Proposals: Part 2

