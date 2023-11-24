European Union:
All Change? Brexit 'Bonfires', Holiday Pay And TUPE (Podcast)
24 November 2023
DMH Stallard
In this episode, our Employment team discuss the latest update
on the retained EU law bill and the government's proposals
providing for changes to UK employment laws in respect of working
time regulations, which is set to come into force on 1 January
2024.
How will these proposals impact most, if not all, employers?
Hosted by Employment & Immigration Law Partner, Adam Williams, with Employment Partners
Stephen ten Hove and Rustom Tata also joining the discussion.
