The Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Act 2023: When does it take effect?

This Act is expected to come into force from April 2025.

What do we need to know?

From day one of employment, parents of babies who are admitted into hospital aged 28 days or less will have the right to neonatal leave if the baby is in hospital for a continuous period of 7 days or more.

The maximum amount of leave available is 12 weeks, to be taken in one block (likely to be taken at the end of the maternity/paternity leave) and to be used within 68 weeks of the birth.

Statutory neonatal pay will also be available subject to 26 weeks' service and the employee earning above the lower earnings limit.

What do we need to do to prepare?

Full details of how the leave and pay will work have yet to be set out in Regulations and a new Code of Practice. Once these become available you will be able to prepare your own policy to sit alongside existing family leave and pay policies.

In the meantime, you may wish to start flagging the impending change in HR communications to start building awareness.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.