Whether you're an employer or employee, bullying and harassment is sadly a big issue in the workplace and can have devastating effects. In Wright Hassall's recent survey, worryingly two in five people experience workplace bullying and/or harassment in the workplace.

In this episode, Tina Chander, Partner and Head of Employment Law and Gemma Clark, Solicitor at Wright Hassall discuss exactly what bullying and harassment in the workplace is and its effects; claims that can be brought against an employer; the process of making a complaint from both an employee and employer perspective and preventative measures that can be taken.

In line with Wright Hassall's End Workplace Bullying Day, a phone line and email has been set-up that both employers and employees can contact throughout November if they have any concerns surrounding this topic, receiving a 30-minute conversation.

