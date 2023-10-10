In this episode, our Employment team discuss the evolving landscape of flexible working and the potential impact of the recent bill passed in parliament which allows employees greater flexibility as to where, when and how they work. We look at historical context of the statutory right to request flexible work and its perceived limitations, and also highlight the significant shifts in work patterns due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of the gig economy.
What proactive measures can employers and HR professionals take to align their policies with the transformed workplace realities resulting from these recent developments?
Hosted by Employment & Immigration Law Partner, Adam Williams, with Employment Partners Greg Burgess and Rustom Tata joining the discussion.
To view the full podcast please click here.
