Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10-minute coffee break!) Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.
This month's podcast features discussion on gendered swearwords and running a successful reasonable steps defence (1.08-6.06) plus what you need to know about the new Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act (6.07 onwards).
To listen to the podcast on Spotify, click here.
To listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
