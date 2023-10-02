Welcome to September's Workplace Law. This month we have a video about termination payments and articles looking at how Labour's plans to change employment law could impact employers, we examine the findings of an Employment Tribunal in two cases – one concerning share incentive plans and one involving dismissal by mutual consent. Finally, we explore what changes are coming in with regards to zero hours contracts.

If you have any questions about any of the topics raised in Workplace Law, please do get in touch.

Employee termination and settlement agreements

Nick Hobden, Ben Stepney and Jessica Wells discuss employee termination and settlement agreements.

Labour's new deal for working people

Ahead of the general election due next year, we consider the recent 'New Deal for Working People' announced by the Labour Party.

Termination by mutual consent or dismissal?

A recent case held that termination of employment was by reason of mutual consent, and so not a dismissal for unfair dismissal purposes. We explain the key reasons the employer was successful in this case.

Do share incentives plans transfer under TUPE?

A recent case held that they do. This creates problems for incoming employers who do not or cannot provide access to share incentive plans. We consider this case and what incoming employers can do to identify this risk early on.

Proposed legislation to for zero hours workers

New legislation to introduce a right for workers to request a more predictable working pattern is coming. Read more about the details here.

