Global Non-Compete Reform – At A Glance
27 September 2023
Littler Mendelson
The United States is not the only country currently debating
reform to the law on non-competes. Notably, the UK Government has
announced legislation that would limit the duration of non-competes
to a period of three months after the termination of
employment.
Multi-national employers will want to understand the extent to
which these developments mark the start of a global trend. That
said, most European jurisdictions have long-standing restrictions
on non-competes and, generally, they have not experienced the more
egregious purported excesses that seem to have influenced proposals
in the United States.
This Report summarizes both the current
rules on enforceability and include details of
key proposals for reform.
Click here to read the full Report.
