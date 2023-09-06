UK:
Skilled Workers – Permitted Absences
06 September 2023
Birketts
Skilled workers are restricted to a maximum period of four weeks
of unpaid leave from work as a condition of their visa permission.
There are some limited exceptions to this rule, including
maternity, paternity, adoption leave and sick leave. A new
concession has also been added to recognise jury service as a
permitted absence.
Employers should continue to track and monitor sponsored workers
to ensure they return to work following their jury service.
Originally published 27 July 2023
