ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Skilled workers are restricted to a maximum period of four weeks of unpaid leave from work as a condition of their visa permission. There are some limited exceptions to this rule, including maternity, paternity, adoption leave and sick leave. A new concession has also been added to recognise jury service as a permitted absence.

Employers should continue to track and monitor sponsored workers to ensure they return to work following their jury service.

Originally published 27 July 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.