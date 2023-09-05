UK:
All In A Day's Work: Introduction To TUPE (Podcast)
05 September 2023
Herrington Carmichael
In this episode, Sam Gray and Tom Hyatt, Employment Solicitors
at Herrington Carmichael discuss the basic principles of TUPE
including when a transfer arises, the impact this has on employees
and how best to prepare for a potential TUPE transfer.
The Legal Room UK·
All in a Days Work: Introduction to
TUPE
