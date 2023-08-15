In May 2023, we hosted our inaugural Mock investigation event. Following a workplace investigation into allegations of bullying by a senior manager, the event considered how to scope, prepare and carry out an investigation, including issues such as legal privilege, suspension, confidentiality of witnesses, and data privacy.

At Travers Smith, businesses regularly seek our support with internal and external investigations, in the light of increased scrutiny from investors, regulators and the media. Our investigations practice involves specialists from across the firm to support clients on these urgent, business critical matters.



View a short round-up video of the event below.

Originally published by 07 July, 2023

