"Bad Leaver": Is There Anything That I Can Do? Forsters By accepting a new role in the UK, I shall be treated as a "bad leaver" by my current employer and forfeit significant equity and deferred payments: is there anything that I can do?

Agency Workers Regulations Quashed Birketts The High Court has today handed down its judgment upholding a judicial review application by 13trade unions. The Court agreed that regulations introduced by the Government last year...

Can An Unsigned Employment Contract Be Valid And Enforceable? Gunnercooke When deciding enforceability, employment judges will look closely at the conduct of the parties, what each of them understood at the time and what type of clause is involved.

Tax And Employee Travel Costs UHY Hacker Young LLP It is a well-established principle in tax that costs an employee incurs travelling from home to work are not deductible for tax purposes.

Employee Unfairly Dismissed For Refusing To Put Work App On Her Personal Phone Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP An Employment Tribunal has ruled that a journalist was unfairly dismissed for refusing to install an "intrusive" work-related app on her personal phone, which would have left her unable to separate her work and home life.