Our series of insights explore the Labour Party's proposals to reform employment law and what these might mean for businesses and workers' rights.

The next UK general election is expected to be held during 2024. Whilst, according to Harold Wilson's famous saying, "a week is a long time in politics", a year is an eternity. Nonetheless, with the Labour Party far ahead according to both pollsters and bookmakers, and promising reforms to the employment landscape of a greater magnitude than, arguably, any time in the last 40 years, employers need to start considering the potential implications for their organisations.

Our team have considered what the employment law landscape might look like under a Keir Starmer-led Labour government by examining Labour's wide-ranging proposals for reform, including:

major changes to unfair dismissal protection;

the proposal to ban zero hours contracts;

proposals to balance work and home life, including the right to disconnect, flexible working and caring responsibilities;

proposals to reform employment status; and

far-reaching proposals to expand trade union rights.

If implemented, Labour's package of proposed reforms would represent the most transformational change to UK employment law in decades, so employers should start considering the potential implications for their operations well in advance.

