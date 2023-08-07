The BSI has published a code of practice on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. The code provides practical guidance and workplace tools to help employers develop a framework and culture that encourages, promotes and supports EDI in the workplace.

The code sets out practical measures, including:

demonstrating leadership buy-in and commitment to EDI at all levels of the organisation

recruitment and retention strategies that enhance EDI

addressing behaviour which is inconsistent with EDI principles through education, understanding and awareness, and supporting people who challenge such behaviour

identifying appropriate EDI learning and development needs at all levels within an organisation

recognising, engaging and supporting underrepresented social and cultural group

setting achievable targets and objectives with clear Key Performance Indicators and data analytics to support continuous improvement

measuring the organisation's progress in creating and maintaining an effective culture of EDI

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

The code shows employers how to develop and implement policies and practices to support their EDI aims and objectives in keeping with their existing principles and framework. Employers are encouraged to implement recommendations and guidance that is most appropriate to their organisation in a phased approach so that progress and results can be measured. Watch our short vimeo for suggestions on how we can help HR departments manage workplace culture and EDI in the workplace.

