Nearly 1500 disabled employees and 400 managers recently responded to The Great Big Workplace Adjustments Survey 2023.

The survey assessed the extent to which the needs of disabled employees were being met and reached some interesting findings for employers.

The survey was run by the Business Disability Forum, a leading disability inclusion organisation.

It represents one of the most comprehensive pieces of research on the experiences of disabled employees when requesting adjustments in the workplace.

In this article, we summarise the survey findings, highlight the legal duties that employers need to be aware of in this area and finish with some useful best practice tips.

What did the Great Big Workplace Adjustments Survey 2023 find?

The key findings were as follows:

78% said they had to initiate the process of getting adjustments themselves rather than the employer doing this for them.

58% said getting the needed adjustments was due to how assertive and confident they are to ask for that support.

56% said there are still disability-related barriers in the workplace after adjustments have been made.

Only 37% feel their employer is genuine about removing all disability-related barriers and making the workplace inclusive for disabled employees.

Only 18% of disabled employees said their adjustments had removed all barriers in the workplace.

Only 10% said it was easy to get the adjustments they needed.

1 in 8 disabled employees reported in this year's survey that they are waiting over a year to get the adjustments they need.

The responses demonstrate that employees with disabilities and long-term health issues wait an unacceptably long time for reasonable adjustments.

The vast majority reported having had to instigate the process themselves or even fund the adjustments out of their own pocket.

The survey's remit was not limited to adjustments but also touched on other disability-related barriers at work.

These included bullying and harassment, limited career progression and development opportunities, and the inaccessibility of well-being programs.

What are adjustments, and why are they important?