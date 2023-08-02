UK:
Watch Again | Employment Law Update | 18th July (Video)
02 August 2023
Bates Wells
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our employment law update took place on Tuesday 18th July. If
you were able to attend, we hope you found it useful. Your
participation and engagement were greatly appreciated.
If you weren't able to attend, or want to revisit any of our
points, we have included the recording and the slides below.
During the session we touched on recent case law and legislation
developments, plus consultations and guidance issued, and
developments which are of the most practical application.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Mental Health - Reasonable Adjustments
Simons Muirhead & Burton
Despite the fact that ACAS published their guidance aimed at helping employers and employees to understand workplace adjustments for mental health at the end of April 2023 this year...
"Bad Leaver": Is There Anything That I Can Do?
Forsters
By accepting a new role in the UK, I shall be treated as a "bad leaver" by my current employer and forfeit significant equity and deferred payments: is there anything that I can do?
Agency Workers Regulations Quashed
Birketts
The High Court has today handed down its judgment upholding a judicial review application by 13trade unions. The Court agreed that regulations introduced by the Government last year...