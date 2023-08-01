In this month's workplace law we have a video where Nick Hobden and Jessica Wells discuss the new Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023, as well as a series of articles examining the rulings in a series of recent cases relating to dismissal, employment status and harassment. Our next HR Club will be held on 11 October, invitations to attend this virtual event will be going out soon.

What changes is the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023 bringing

Ashley Matthews and Jessica Wells from our employment team discuss the new Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023 which will make changes to both when and how employees can request flexible working arrangements from their employers.

The importance of correctly establishing employment status – United Taxis Ltd v Comolly

The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) has confirmed in the recent case of United Taxis Ltd v (1) Mr R Comolly (2) Mr R Tidman [EAT] EAT 93, that it is not possible for an individual to be an employee or worker of two different employers at the same time in respect of the same work.

Guidance on dismissal – Charalambous v National Bank of Greece [2023] EAT 75

The decision of the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) was that the Employment Tribunal had not erred in law when it found the claimant's misconduct dismissal to be fair despite the dismissing officer not conducting the disciplinary hearings himself.

Harassment – Greasley Adams v Royal Mail Group Limited [2023] EAT 86

The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) have confirmed that for the purposes of establishing harassment under s26 of the Equality Act 2010, unwanted conduct cannot have the 'effect' of violating a claimant's dignity before the claimant is even aware of the conduct.

Virtual HR Club

Save the date for our next virtual HR Club taking place on Wednesday 11 October 11am – 12pm. Full invitation to follow.

