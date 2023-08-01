We reported on the Government's intention to reform the law on flexible working in December 2022.

A new law enabling the changes, the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023 (the 'Act'), received Royal Assent on 20 July. When section 1 of the Act comes into force, which is expected to be in about one year's time, the current law will change so that:

an employee making a request will no longer have to explain what effect they think their requested change would have on the employer and how any such effect might be dealt with;

an employee will be entitled to make two requests in any 12-month period rather than one as at present;

anemployer will not be permitted to refuse a request without consulting the employee first;

the time for an employer to make a decision will be reduced to two months rather than three (although the employer and employee will be able to agree a longer period).

The Government has continued to state that the right to request flexible working will become a 'day one' right. The Act does not itself provide for this, but it is expected that there will be regulations providing for the abolition of the current 26-week service requirement in a year's time, alongside regulations providing the details of the changes outlined above.

