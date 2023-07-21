An Employer of Record (EoR) is a service provider that engages an individual employee on behalf of a client, where the individual is based in a different country to the client.

In this arrangement, there is a contractual commercial relationship between the client and the EoR and a contractual employment relationship between the EoR and the individual employee, but there is no contractual relationship between the client and the individual employee. As the EoR is the legal employer of the individual employee, it is responsible for compliance with all employment law requirements and is liable for all employment-related issues. Theoretically, this negates the risk of employment-related issues arising for the client. The client retains the power to direct and manage the day-to-day operations and workload of the individual employee.

Why are EoRs on the rise?

The COVID-19 pandemic catalysed the demand for flexible employment solutions to engage employees internationally and EoRs emerged as a frontrunner of the services available. Continuing to grow in popularity, EoRs allow employers to unlock global talent without having to undergo the expensive and arduous process of establishing a corporate entity in a foreign country.

Some of the benefits and advantages of EoRs include:

However, some of the risks/disadvantages of EoRs include:

EoRs are a novel and untested concept, but their increasing prevalence means the UK Government may at some point look to intervene by way of consultation, legislation, or regulation. It may also be that case law will emerge which neutralises (or confirms) some of the concerns associated with EoRs.

EoRs can be a suitable option for particular commercial and employment ventures, with their utility depending on your goal: do you want to permanently establish a global network of employees with teams in various countries, or are you looking to quickly acquire specific high-talent individuals who happen to be based abroad?

