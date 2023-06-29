Our latest episode is the first of a three-part podcast series on globalisation in the world of work.

Globalisation is an increasingly important topic for employers, with tightening in the labour market together with the end of the free movement of workers, businesses now need to consider whether visa sponsorship of overseas workers is a viable option. Does compliance justify the benefits? How expensive is it to recruit from abroad? What responsibilities does an employer have when recruiting in the global labour market?

Hosted by Employment Partner, Abigail Maino, with Employment and Immigration Partner Adam Williams and Senior Associate, Alexei Zuyev joining the discussion.

