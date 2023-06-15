ARTICLE

In this latest episode, our Employment Law experts look at how societal change has accelerated the need to recognise individual beliefs and characteristics that are worthy of respect in a democratic society. The question is how out of step is the current set of protected characteristics? Do we have a flexible baseline that allows the law to evolve? Can the courts adapt and evolve the position to cover our changing times? Or should we be adopting a dramatically different model that doesn't seek to define the specific characteristics at all? What would the consequences of that be for employers in terms of managing conflict in the workplace?

Hosted by Employment & Immigration Law Partner, Adam Williams, with Employment Partners Abigail Maino and Rebecca Thornley-Gibson joining the discussion.

