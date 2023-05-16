UK:
All In A Day's Work: Menopause At Work (Podcast)
16 May 2023
Herrington Carmichael
This month's episode covers menopause in the workplace. We
will discuss how employers can help support employees experiencing
the symptoms of the menopause within the workplace and the
potential legal rights that an employee has.
The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: Menopause at
work
