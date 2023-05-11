A reminder that statutory employment payments and payment limits changed at the beginning of April 2023. The new rates and the previous year's rates of the principal payments are set out below.

Between 6 April 2023 and 5 April 2024:

The maximum amount of a week's pay: £643

Statutory cap on unfair dismissal award: £105,707

Maximum statutory redundancy payment and unfair dismissal basic award: £19,290

SMP prescribed weekly rate and weekly rate of SSP, SAP, ShPP and parental bereavement pay*: £172.48

SSP weekly rate: £109.40

Between 6 April 2022 and 5 April 2023:

The maximum amount of a week's pay: £571

Statutory cap on unfair dismissal award: £93,878

Maximum statutory redundancy payment and unfair dismissal basic award: £17,130

SMP prescribed weekly rate and weekly rate of SSP, SAP, ShPP and parental bereavement pay*: £156.66

SSP weekly rate: £99.35

* These payments change on a different date from the others and run from 3 April 2022 to 1 April 2023 and 2 April 2023 to 1 April 2024 respectively.

