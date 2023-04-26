Businesses increasingly look to protect their investment in sponsored workers with "clawback" agreements, seeking to recoup immigration fees from the employee if employment terminates. With sponsorship on the rise post-Brexit, businesses are asking questions about how to create an effective clawback agreement.

This article explores the key considerations and risks involved in these arrangements.

Employers support employees with the high cost of visa sponsorship

The average cost of sponsoring a Skilled Worker for five years can exceed £10,000. Most of the fees incurred are government fees including a visa application fee, a fee to assign a Certificate of Sponsorship, an Immigration Skills Charge, an Immigration Health Surcharge, a fee for attending an appointment, a priority processing fee and so on.

In most cases, the majority of these costs are borne by the employer. Sponsoring an employee therefore entails a significant up-front investment. As a result, some businesses are hesitant to offer jobs to candidates who require sponsorship, instead preferring to recruit from the settled labour market. Such a policy is supported by the government in their promotional material for employers, which explicitly wants to "encourage employers to first consider domestic recruitment options within the UK". However, it potentially poses the risk of a spurned candidate bringing an employment tribunal claim for race discrimination claim in an employment tribunal (explored further in our article Employment law and immigration law: two awkward siblings).

As employers are continuing to struggle with labour shortages and skills gap post-Brexit, the sponsorship of overseas talent is prevalent. We are increasingly asked to advise on ways to protect an employer's investment in a sponsored employee. One method is to require sponsored employees to agree to repay the immigration fees associated with their application if their employment terminates. This is commonly referred to as a "clawback" agreement. These arrangements are increasingly common but are not without some risk. Careful thought and drafting are essential.

Don't cause flaws in clawback clauses: key considerations

Employment contract or side letter? Is the clawback obligation going to be embedded as a clause in the employment contract itself, or is it going to sit in a separate side letter that will be issued to the employee? If the latter, the employee's counter-signature will be needed to evidence their consent to the agreement. And whichever form it takes, it must be clear that the employer has the authority to make a deduction from the employee's final salary payment for these costs.