We are reaching that time of the year when there is an annual Tribunal limit increase.

Employers should be aware that as of 6 April 2023, if a dismissal takes place on or after that date, the week's pay will increase from £571 to £643. The compensatory award that was capped at £93,878 will increase to £105,707.

If you have an employee that is bringing a discrimination claim on or after 6 April 2023, then the Vento Bands (injury to feelings award) have also increased to the following:

The lower band will be between £1,100 – £11,200

The middle band will be between £11,200 – £33,700

The upper band will be £33,700- £56,200

