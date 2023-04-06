In April 2023, the latest round of annual increases relating to the maximum awards available at Employment Tribunals and other statutory rate increases, such as statutory sick pay and the national minimum wage, take effect. Perhaps not unsurprisingly given the current inflationary environment, the increases are significantly higher than in previous years, most notably in respect to the compensatory award for unfair dismissal which benefits from an inflation-based increase of over 12% taking its limit to £105,707 (up from £93,878 in 2022).

We set out below the key rates and limits that employers should be aware of.

1. Increase of limits on tribunal awards

Under the Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2023, the following new figures will apply from 6 April 2023:

the statutory limit on a week's pay, which is used to calculate statutory redundancy and the basic award for unfair dismissal, will increase from £571 to £643; and

the maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal will increase from £93,878 to £105,707. Note that unfair dismissal compensation remains capped at the lesser of the compensatory award or a year's pay.

Employers facing potential Employment Tribunal claims with an effective date of termination of 6 April 2023 onwards should therefore be mindful of the significant increase to the compensatory award, in particular, when considering any potential exposure to unfair dismissal claims and during the course of any settlement discussions regarding such claims.

2. Increases to other statutory rates

Employers should also be aware of the following statutory employment rate increases.

from 10 April 2023, statutory maternity, paternity and adoption pay will increase to £172.48 per week (or 90% of the employee's weekly earnings, if lower) (up from £156.66);

from 10 April 2023, statutory sick pay will increase to £109.40 per week (up from £99.35); and

from 1 April 2023, the national living wage will increase to £10.42 per hour (up from £9.50).

Employers should ensure that they are ready to implement the changes above from the relevant dates.

See the Social Security Benefits Up-rating Order 2023 and the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2023 for further information.

3. Increased Vento bands apply from 6 April 2023

On 24 March 2023, the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals published updated guidance on Employment Tribunal awards for injury to feelings and psychiatric injury, which sets out the revised Vento bands of compensation for the 2023/24 tax year, as updated for inflation.

For claims presented on or from 6 April 2023, the new Vento bands will be as follows:

a lower band of £1,100 to £11,200 for less serious cases in which the discriminatory act is an isolated or one-off incident (up from £990 to £9,900 in 2022); a middle band of £11,200 to £33,700 for cases that do not merit an award in the upper band (up from £9,900 to £29,600 in 2022); an upper band of £33,700 to £56,200 for the most serious cases, for example, where there has been a lengthy campaign of discriminatory harassment (up from £29,600 to £49,300 in 2022); with the most exceptional cases capable of exceeding £56,200 (up from £49,400 in 2022).

Given current inflationary pressures, the increase to the upper band is particularly notable, and any employer facing claims where the Vento bands are in play post-6 April 2023 should therefore be mindful of these increases.

Originally Published by 28 March, 2023

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.