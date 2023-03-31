ARTICLE

In this special edition of our IP podcast, we are doing things a bit differently and talking about returning to work after maternity leave.

Each year we acknowledge International Women's day and use it as an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the inspiring women in our network. This year's events got us talking and as a firm that is almost 50% female, we felt we were well placed to discuss the common issues faced by women in the workplace. Claire Whittle (Marketing and Communications Manager), Laura Ramsay (Partner) and Polly Shaw (Head of HR) discuss how experiences of transitioning back to work after maternity leave might differ, and offer advice on making your first few weeks back in the office as smooth as possible.

