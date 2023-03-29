self

Coffee Break

Introducing our new series: 'Coffee Breaks' – the perfect mid-week pick-me-up for HR professionals and anyone interested in employment law!

Employee monitoring has existed for a hundred years (think clocking on and off), but now the ways and means can be a lot more intrusive. So, how to find the balance between what's in your interests as a company and what is fair and reasonable for employees? Two of our leading UK experts, Alex Milner-Smith and Ben Favaro, provide insights.

Diversity monitoring: a global view

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.