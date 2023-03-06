Our February update covers the following:
- We look at key updates across Mainland China – the new sentencing guidelines for discrimination-related offences against female employees in Beijing, the guiding case on workplace sexual harassment in Shanghai and the new parental and caretaking leave rules in Guangdong. Click here for the updates.
- Over in Singapore, the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness released its interim report earlier this month, providing recommendations on how the proposed workplace fairness legislation should look like. To see our views on the report, click here.
- In Hong Kong, employers might be pleased to note the court's recent finding that an employee's refusal to produce proof for expense claims justified a summary dismissal, even if the expenses were proper and genuine. Read the summary of the case here.
- Our Compliance Check this month reminds employers in Indonesia that employment relationships terminate automatically by operation of law once the employee is appointed as a director, and termination payment obligations will arise. Check here to make sure that your company is compliant.
- Our Asia comparative article this month compares protections for employees who are on parental leave. Click here to compare the rules across Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Mainland China.
