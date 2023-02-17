Worldwide:
The 8 Drivers Of Change (Podcast)
17 February 2023
lus Laboris
What are the megatrends driving change to the workplace and what
might their impact be? James Davies, partner in our UK law firm has
been looking into these very questions and we chat to him about his
insights in this episode.
Discover more about the 8 drivers of change here.
If you'd like to contact James Davies, click here for his details. Our host, Deborah
Ishihara, can be found here.
Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading
legal alliance in employment law – iuslaboris.com
