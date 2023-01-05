UK:
All In A Day's Work: Discretionary Benefits (Podcast)
05 January 2023
Herrington Carmichael
The episode will focus on what discretionary benefits employers
can offer and how those benefits can sometime become contractual
entitlements. We will also be covering our top tips for reducing
the risk of discretionary benefits.
The Legal Room UK
· All in a Day's Work: Discretionary
Benefits
