Our TUPE Tuesday podcast series, exploring the latest developments from the Employment Appeal Tribunal, continues this week with a look at share incentive plans.

Siobhan Bishop, PSL principal associate in our Employment, Labour & Equalities team, explores the case of Ponticelli UK Ltd v Gallagher.

The case deals with a TUPE transfer and whether rights to participate in a share incentive plan, which were under a collateral contract, transferred under TUPE.

Listen to the podcast

