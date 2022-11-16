ARTICLE

UK: Annabel Lindsay For EG On Pets In The Workplace

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK

Settlement Agreements: 5 Top Tips For An Employer Wrigleys Solicitors We answer five key questions to help employers avoid some common pitfalls in using settlement agreements.

Redundancies: What Is Pooling? Waterfront Solicitors LLP "Pooling" is a term that comes up in many redundancy situations but employers and employees are often confused as to what it means. Put simply, when more than one person...

Some Big Whistleblowing Changes Are Coming Your Way... Safecall At the beginning of 2022 SafeCall made a pledge to heavily invest in the development of our whistleblowing platform.

Redundancies: 3 Expert Tips For Employers Waterfront Solicitors LLP With many businesses feeling the pressure from rising costs and other difficult economic conditions, we are seeing some reviewing their staffing needs as a way to steady the ship.

The Global HR Strategist, Chapter Seven: Data Privacy And Subject Access Requests Eversheds Sutherland - U.K 137 countries around the world now have at least some form of data privacy legislation in place. Where legislation exists, that often includes a right for individuals to have access to their personal data...