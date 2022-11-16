As the year draws to a close, we are here to provide you with an update and the information you need to start the new year. There have been some significant TUPE developments from the Employment Appeal Tribunal. Our TUPE Tuesday podcast series will bring you up to speed on the latest updates, the implications of recent cases, and the potential new developments that are likely to come next year.

In this week's podcast, Siobhan Bishop, a PSL Prinicpal Associate in our Employment, Labour & Equalities team, takes a look at the case of Clark v Middleton. The Employment Appeal Tribunal looked at TUPE Information and Consultation claims where there had been a settlement with the Transferee (using a COT3) and a withdrawal of claims against the Transferee.

