All In A Day's Work: Sponsor Licences (Podcast)
03 November 2022
Herrington Carmichael
This month's episode will be an overview of sponsor
licences. We will be looking at how businesses hire non-UK
nationals, the process of obtaining a sponsor licence for
businesses which will enable them to employ non-UK nationals.
