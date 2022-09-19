June to September 2022 – a backward glance

Development Impact on employers

The Gov't repealed restrictions which prevented temporary agency workers backfilling employees who take part in industrial action, and it raised the maximum damages that courts can award against a trade union when strike action has been found to be unlawful. Hiring agency workers to replace those on strike may assist some employers with their contingency planning. However, this may not be appropriate for certain skilled roles and is not without risk, including a potential escalation of a dispute.

The Gov't decided against reforming employment legislation governing employment status, preferring to publish new guidance. Read our update. This means that the current three-tier approach of employee, worker and independent contractor will continue unchanged.

As a temporary measure brought in during the pandemic, employers have been able to create a statutory excuse through an adjusted right to work check process. The end of the validity of this adjusted process is 30 September 2022, requiring a return to a physical check on documents or the use of the new Identification Document Validation Technology where an online check is not possible for the candidate in question. Penalties may be imposed or prosecution may take place by UK Visas and Immigration if employers are found to be employing workers illegally. Read our Immigration update.

In Harpur Trust v Brazel, the SC confirmed that an employer was wrong to cap holiday pay at 12.07% of annualised hours for a zero hour contract worker working on a term-time-only basis at a school. The SC held that the employer should have based their calculation on average earnings over the last 12 weeks immediately prior to the leave in which the worker worked (the reference period has since changed to 52 weeks). This decision has implications for those workers who have no normal working hours. Read our update.

The CA handed down its judgment in Amdocs Systems Group Ltd v Langton. A key issue was the transfer under TUPE of contractual benefits where insurance underwriting of the benefit had lapsed. The CA held that a transferee employer was liable to pay the level of income protection payments set out in contractual documents provided by the original employer prior to the transfer, regardless of whether it retained insurance cover for such payments.

In USDAW v Tesco Stores, the CA overturned an injunction imposed by the HC which had permanently prevented an employer proceeding with 'fire and rehire' proposals to remove a pay enhancement. While the case involved unusual facts and contractual terms, the CA decision appears to make it extremely difficult for workers and unions to obtain injunctions to prevent 'fire and rehire' dismissals. Read our update.

In a number of recent cases employers and tribunals are having to balance competing religious or philosophical beliefs and their interface with other equality rights. For example, where employees hold gender critical views and claim discrimination. As the threshold for establishing a protected belief is relatively low, the focus in such cases is increasingly on whether the employer's action is taken not because of the belief, but because the employee manifested it in a way that is "objectively offensive". This is an evolving area of employment law and employers should take advice.