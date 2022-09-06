Our Future of Work Hub 'In Conversation with...' podcast series brings together thought-leaders, innovators, and senior business leaders to get their take on the longer-term trends and immediate drivers shaping the future of work.
Whilst we take a break in August we look back at the series so far and the trends we have covered including:
- Building culture in virtual organisations.
- Automation and the importance of reskilling.
- The 'Great Resignation' and redefining the employee value proposition
- Workplace demographic trends through the prism of age and generations
- The increasing focus on ESG and the shifting employment "deal"
- Reforming organisational culture
- The need for workforce redesign
