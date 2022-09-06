Whilst we take a break in August we look back at the series so far and the trends we have covered including:

Building culture in virtual organisations.

Automation and the importance of reskilling.

The 'Great Resignation' and redefining the employee value proposition

Workplace demographic trends through the prism of age and generations

The increasing focus on ESG and the shifting employment "deal"

Reforming organisational culture

The need for workforce redesign

With more fascinating conversations to come, subscribe and listen to the Future of Work Hub's 'In Conversation with...' podcast series so far on the following platforms:



The Hub: https://www.futureofworkhub.info/podcasts

Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3J0fa3i

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3J2bfTG