Lewis Silkin's Industrial Relations specialist David Hopper was interviewed by Newsnight in relation to the current train strikes.

During the segment David discussed the positions of the unions, train operating companies and the government in the dispute as well as recent legislative changes that allow agency workers to be used during strike action. Newsnight is BBC Two's daily news and current affairs programme.

View the segment here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001b6tc/newsnight-18082022 (starts 12 minutes in)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.