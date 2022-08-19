UK:
Train Strikes: David Hopper Interviewed On BBC's Newsnight
19 August 2022
Lewis Silkin
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Lewis Silkin's Industrial Relations specialist David
Hopper was interviewed by Newsnight in relation to the current
train strikes.
During the segment David discussed the positions of the unions,
train operating companies and the government in the dispute as well
as recent legislative changes that allow agency workers to be used
during strike action. Newsnight is BBC Two's daily news and
current affairs programme.
View the segment here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001b6tc/newsnight-18082022
(starts 12 minutes in)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK
Are We Ready For The Metaverse?
lus Laboris
The metaverse and virtual reality offer opportunities but look set to throw up new employment issues around diversity, misconduct and more.
Can You Really Bring Your "Whole Life" To Work?
Lewis Silkin
The pandemic required many people's personal and working lives to co-exist in a way they never had before. Caring responsibilities had to be accommodated alongside working life and the distinction...
Employment Law Bulletin - July 2022
Wrigleys Solicitors
Our next free virtual Employment Law Brunch Briefing takes place on Tuesday 2 August. This session will provide an update on the law on holiday leave and pay and will look in detail...