POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from UK

Recent Employment Law Developments (England & Wales) Herbert Smith Freehills Below are links to some of our recent blog posts on employment law developments covering the state of play on employment law reform proposals

Are We Ready For The Metaverse? lus Laboris The metaverse and virtual reality offer opportunities but look set to throw up new employment issues around diversity, misconduct and more.

Acas Code On Disciplinary Procedures May Apply To More Types Of Dismissal Than Employers Expect Herbert Smith Freehills Employers would be well-advised to comply with the procedural steps set out in the Acas Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures when dismissing, unless they can be ...

Can You Really Bring Your "Whole Life" To Work? Lewis Silkin The pandemic required many people's personal and working lives to co-exist in a way they never had before. Caring responsibilities had to be accommodated alongside working life and the distinction...

Horseplay At Work – Understanding Employer Liability Lee & Thompson ‘Vicarious liability' is a principle which means that an employer may be responsible for the actions of their employees during the course of their employment.