The metaverse and virtual reality offer opportunities but look set to throw up new employment issues around diversity, misconduct and more. Are we ready?

There are many visions of the metaverse, but essentially, it is a virtual world, involving virtual reality, where you can meet and interact with other people. For many employers, the first glimpse of the metaverse may come (very soon) from using virtual reality systems in conferences and events. Microsoft has said it will be adding 3D virtual avatars and environments to Teams this year. Eventually, employees may spend more time doing their jobs in a virtual world. The metaverse offers many benefits, for example the ability to work from home but feel much more connected with your colleagues, but it will also throw up a range of new employment law issues.

Diversity, inclusion and avatar design

You need an online representation or avatar to take part in the metaverse. In the online gaming world, choosing a character or avatar is mainly about digital escapism. Fortnite skins include fish, aliens and impossibly cool characters. None of them is obviously pregnant or disabled. There is much discussion about whether characters are sufficiently diverse and whether female characters are over-sexualised, with games developers acknowledging the need to work on confronting these issues.

When the metaverse reaches workplaces and professional environments, it seems more likely that people will choose more photoreal avatars - ones that look like them - or, at least, how they perceive themselves to be (a trend which is already visible in how people craft memojis). Our choice of avatars, however, may generate some issues around diversity and inclusion:

Potential for offence

An early issue for HR professionals and employment lawyers could be jokes or offensive comments about people's choice of avatar. Some light-hearted banter can be expected, but this could potentially deteriorate into harassment. Remember the row about sexist comments on LinkedIn pictures? There could also be disputes about avatars which deliberatively poke fun at others (for example an avatar which looks like a public persona but with certain traits emphasised). Existing UK employment laws would allow employers to discipline employees for inappropriate behaviour, although HR may need to develop and enforce guidelines.

Avatar styling

When designing our avatars, our natural instinct is surely going to be to pick 'improved' versions of ourselves. There is an interesting phenomenon called the 'Proteus effect' which explains how behaviour in a virtual world can be influenced by our choice of avatar, and how an avatar's characteristics (dress, height, attractiveness) influence how we respond to them. What will this mean for professional avatars? Will our natural instinct combine with the Proteus effect to drive a tendency towards taller, thinner and more attractive avatars? If sexist expectations emerge then we may see this eventually being challenged in the same way as, for example, requirements to wear high heels.

Protected characteristics

UK Equality law recognises a limited number of protected characteristics. Some tend to be visible in real life and others tend to be hidden, but the metaverse could disrupt this. Which characteristics will be visible and which will be hidden in the new virtual world? Zwift is an online cycling environment which is interesting to look at because it is outside of the gaming world and used by both amateur and professional cyclists (so it's a work environment for some). It has a sliding scale for skin colour, it offers various hair options and it prompts you to pick your nationality which it then displays. Oculus say they are looking at subtle differences and are emphasising just how customisable their avatars are going to be.

The invitation to pick an avatar that reflects the real you raises a range of diversity issues. Will some employees gain the benefit of picking avatars that express their real gender identity? Will others find ways to show characteristics that they cannot so easily show in real life, such as autism? Will others be frustrated by not being able to select an avatar that represents their unique combination of protected characteristics? When would it be ok for employees to 'try on' protected characteristics they don't have? In diversity training environments, perhaps? What about recruitment exercises? (Many companies are already beginning to use virtual reality to support recruitment decisions). Should avatars show that they are pregnant and, if so, when and how? Are these issues which employers will be expected to regulate and what will it mean, for example, for diversity monitoring?

Virtual sexual assault

It's possible to imagine a metaverse world offering some real breakthroughs for inclusion and authenticity. Yet at the same time it is depressing to read that the metaverse has a groping problem already, with the imposition of a mandatory distance between avatars in at least one user testing app. This brings us on to the next issue.