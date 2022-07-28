ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

How can managers run meetings in a way that allows everyone's voice to be heard? How can they create an environment in which people feel empowered to challenge others' ideas, so as to get the best outcomes? We talk to a pensions lawyer intent on making boards of trustees as diverse and inclusive as possible about her ideas. Emily Rowley is a lawyer at our UK pensions firm, Sackers.

Discover our D&I monitoring survey here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.