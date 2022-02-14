UK:
Who Owns LinkedIn Contacts – An Employee Or Employer?
14 February 2022
Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP
Who owns LinkedIn contacts – an employee or employer? Will
an employee be in breach of their post-termination restrictions if
they post on LinkedIn following termination of their
employment?
Polly Rodway and Samantha Prosser discuss these thorny issues in
this article published by International Employment Lawyer:
https://www.internationalemploymentlawyer.com/news/restrictive-covenants-and-social-media-whose-linkedin-contact-it-anyway
