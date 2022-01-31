As the Government's pandemic restrictions are relaxed, BDBF's Nick Wilcox writes in the Times about the perils of employees using social media to announce their new roles in the time of the 'Great Resignation'. Nick considers whether this could be considered solicitation and warns employees against posting something on social media that they would not be comfortable with their employer, or perhaps a judge, seeing.

To view the article please click the link below (please note that you may need a subscription):

thetimes.co.uk/article/changing-jobs-tread-softly-on-linkedin-llhlz7kfv

#greatresignation #restrictivecovenants #ukemplaw

