The CIPD has published some practical guidance on hybrid working, commissioned on behalf of the Flexible Working Taskforce, which supplements the Acas advice on flexible working.

The guidance recommends that organisation begin by defining what hybrid working would mean for them, taking account of strategic goals and input from workers. Hybrid working policies and practices should be fair and inclusive to avoid any unintended consequences. Reviewing HR processes, providing training to managers and undertaking ongoing listening exercises with employees are all steps that are recommended. Employers are reminded of their responsibilities to the health and wellbeing of employees in a hybrid context and of the opportunities that hybrid working may offer to companies to promote wellbeing.

The provision of hybrid working is identified as key to attracting new talent. The CIPD guidance recommends that each individual's working preferences and personal circumstances should be taken into account when considering hybrid working options. The guidance also contains links to other guidance on hybrid working, as well as case studies and further reading.