The last few years have marked a unique period of turbulence and uncertainty. The landscape of the world of work is changing as the world adjusts to the lasting effects of the pandemic alongside longer-term, large-scale drivers of change.
In such a period of rapid and dramatic change, it is more important than ever to keep a weather eye on the longer perspective to ensure that business models and strategies are developed to survive and thrive in an increasingly complex and fast-paced world.
James Davies, partner at our UK law firm, Lewis Silkin, has written a report entitled 'Eight drivers of change - the future of work'. The report considers:
- the drivers of change that are collectively propelling change in the world of work at an unprecedented rate
- the themes emerging from the drivers which are characterising the evolving world of work
- predictions for the years ahead.
Throughout, the report identifies actions and considerations for employers, government and policymakers.
