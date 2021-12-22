The last few years have marked a unique period of turbulence and uncertainty. The landscape of the world of work is changing as the world adjusts to the lasting effects of the pandemic alongside longer-term, large-scale drivers of change.

In such a period of rapid and dramatic change, it is more important than ever to keep a weather eye on the longer perspective to ensure that business models and strategies are developed to survive and thrive in an increasingly complex and fast-paced world.

James Davies, partner at our UK law firm, Lewis Silkin, has written a report entitled 'Eight drivers of change - the future of work'. The report considers:

the drivers of change that are collectively propelling change in the world of work at an unprecedented rate

the themes emerging from the drivers which are characterising the evolving world of work

predictions for the years ahead.

Throughout, the report identifies actions and considerations for employers, government and policymakers.

View the full report here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.