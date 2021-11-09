This month we focus on the top ten frequently asked questions from our employer clients in relation to Covid-19 and the workplace.

Employers are currently navigating a route between returning to business as usual and taking account of the most recent sector guidance and risk assessments. We consider in our FAQs some of the tricky issues arising from having a mixture of vaccinated and unvaccinated staff in relation to isolation leave and pay, collecting personal data about vaccination status and requiring evidence of vaccination or exemption for some roles.

We also consider the broader issues of dealing with employees who refuse to attend their workplace as working practices return to something more like normal, and those whose health continues to be impacted by "Long Covid".

Our October Employment Brunch Briefing focused on whether employers can make decisions about staff based on whether they are vaccinated or not. If you missed this session, you can access this and other recorded webinars through the links below.

On 7 December, our next free Employment Brunch Briefing will be a round up of the important employment law cases of the year, along with recent and upcoming changes to legislation. You can sign up through the link below. It would be great to see you there.

We are always interested in feedback or suggestions for topics that may be of interest to you, so please do get in touch.

Alacoque Marvin

Editor

e: alacoque.marvin@wrigleys.co.uk

t: 0113 204 1148

To see the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.