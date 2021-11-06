Agile working is not only high on the agendas of employers at the moment, it's also the topic of a consultation, 'Making flexible working the default', which was recently issued by the government.

What's the government proposing?

The government's proposals aim "to encourage a better discussion between employee and employer" by "reshaping the existing regulatory framework so that it better supports the objective of making flexible working the default". The five proposals forming the basis of the consultation are:

Making the right to request flexible working a day one right;

Whether the eight business reasons for refusing a request all remain valid;

Requiring the employer to suggest alternatives;

The administrative process underpinning the right to request flexible working; and

Requesting a temporary arrangement.

