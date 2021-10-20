ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

James Perrott, Counsel at Mayer Brown in the Employment & Benefits practice of the London office, and Head of the firm's Global Mobility & Migration practice in Europe, comments on the struggle European firms in London are facing to get European lawyers into the UK due to post-Brexit immigration issues. The article "Red Tape, Rising Costs and Travel Woes: How Post-Brexit Rules Are Hampering European Firms In London" published on law.com can be read here: https://www.law.com/2021/10/12/red-tape-costs-and-travel-woes-how-post-brexit-rules-are-hampering-european-firms-in-london-292-97745/

Originally published 18 October 2021.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2021. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.