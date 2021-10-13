ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Shoosmiths colleagues Andy Graham, Amy Anderson and Amy Leech consider when conduct outside the workplace becomes an employer's issue.

This episode covers:

When conduct outside the workplace falls into the remit of employers to deal with

Whether outside conduct is a fair reason for dismissal

How to approach criminal conduct

Listen to the podcast below and send us your feedback to shoospeakhr@shoosmiths.co.uk.

self

The Shoospeak HR podcast is brought to you by the national employment team at UK law firm Shoosmiths. Tune in for your fix of the latest legal views, thought provoking discussions and opinions about all things employee relations and human resources.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.